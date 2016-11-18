The Earl
$225LIMITED QUANTITY AVAILABLE
The Earl is a versatile roper boot with universal appeal. Designed to be both practical and stylish, it features a heel shorter than that of a traditional cowboy boot. The vamp is left unadorned in order to showcase the ultra-soft, hand-burnished calfskin leather.
- MATERIAL CALFSKIN SHAFT 10 INCHES
- TOE ROUND HEEL 1 1/8”
The Details
- 100% leather (calfskin upper, bovine lining) including stacked leather heel.
- 10” heel-to-pullstrap height, 14½-15½" shaft opening circumference.
- 1 1/8” ground-to-heel height.
The Lower
- Comfort insole and EVA midsole
- 3/4 Goodyear-welted and hand-pegged leather outsole
- Stacked leather heel with reinforced rubber heel for grip
The Upper
- Luxurious, supple U.S. calfskin upper (vamp, counter, & shaft)
- Butter-soft bovine lining throughout inner boot for glove-like fit
- Hand-laid and hand-stitched cording