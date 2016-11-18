Quantcast
$225

LIMITED QUANTITY AVAILABLE

The Earl is a versatile roper boot with universal appeal. Designed to be both practical and stylish, it features a heel shorter than that of a traditional cowboy boot. The vamp is left unadorned in order to showcase the ultra-soft, hand-burnished calfskin leather.

MATERIAL CALFSKIN                      SHAFT 10 INCHES
TOE ROUND                                      HEEL 1 1/8”
Our boots fit true to size. See our Fit Guide.

Free shipping, returns, and exchanges.

The Details

Specs
100% leather (calfskin upper, bovine lining) including stacked leather heel.
10” heel-to-pullstrap height, 14½-15½" shaft opening circumference.
1 1/8” ground-to-heel height.

The Lower

Specs
Comfort insole and EVA midsole
3/4 Goodyear-welted and hand-pegged leather outsole
Stacked leather heel with reinforced rubber heel for grip

The Upper

Specs
Luxurious, supple U.S. calfskin upper (vamp, counter, & shaft)
Butter-soft bovine lining throughout inner boot for glove-like fit
Hand-laid and hand-stitched cording
